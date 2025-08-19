/From Hardik Pandya to Abhishek Sharma, 5 players to watch out from India's squad in Asia Cup 2025

India's current T20I captain, SuryaKumar Yadav, can also be a game changer for India with his stylish and attacking batting. In 83 T20I matches, Yadav has scored 2598 runs at a strike rate of 167.07. His tally also includes four centuries and 21 half-centuries.

Yadav needs just two more centuries to top the list of batters with most centuries in T20Is.