/From Hardik Pandya to Abhishek Sharma, 5 players to watch out from India's squad in Asia Cup 2025

From Hardik Pandya to Abhishek Sharma, here's a look at the top five players to watch out from India's squad in Asia Cup 2025. The list also includes Varun Chakaravarthy, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma.
Indian spinner Varun Chakaravarthy is currently the top Asian bowler in the latest ICC T20I rankings. He can be the game changer for India with his mystery spin bowling. So far in 18 T20Is, Varun has 33 wickets at an average of 14.57.
India's current T20I captain, SuryaKumar Yadav, can also be a game changer for India with his stylish and attacking batting. In 83 T20I matches, Yadav has scored 2598 runs at a strike rate of 167.07. His tally also includes four centuries and 21 half-centuries.
Yadav needs just two more centuries to top the list of batters with most centuries in T20Is.
Hardik Pandya, known for his power-hitting, can be a crucial player for India with both bat and bowl in the upcoming Asia Cup. In T20Is, Hardik has played 114 matches and scored 1812 runs at a strike rate of 141.7.
Indian young gun Tilak Varma has recently impressed everyone with his fiery form in the English County and he can also be the man for India in the middle-order. In 25 T20Is, he has scored 749 runs at an average of 49.9.
India's star all-rounder Abhishek Sharma can also plays an important role for his side with both bat and bowl. He can be very helpful for India in providing a good start with the bat. So far, in 17 T20Is, Abhishek scored 535 runs at a strike rate of 193.8. His tally also includes two centuries and two half-centuries.