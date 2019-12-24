With proficient run-scoring, Virat Kohli proves why he is the 'king of decade'

By: Amartya Sharma

Who would have known, the kid who raised a lot of questions after he made it to the 2011 World Cup squad, will shut their mouth by becoming India's or we can say the World's best run-scoring machines.

Virat Kohli broke the record by scoring 11125 runs in ODI's in the last decade.

Beating the previous record-holder Ricky Ponting who scored 9130 runs between 2000-2009. Sachin is third in the rankings by scoring 8571 during the 1990-1999 tenure.

Not only this, Kohli holds the record of most centuries in a decade. He smashed 42 centuries in ODI cricket. He stands on 70 centuries at the moment and is expected to break the record of cricketing legend Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar.

In terms of most runs in a decade in ODI's, India's prolific opening batsman, Rohit Sharma stands second with 8249 runs with 3 massive double centuries, 28 centuries and 39 fifties.

Virat Kohli has overall scored 20,960 runs across all formats in the past decade with the mammoth number of 69 centuries and an average of 57.58, he tops the list.

Second to him in this decade is Hashim Amla who is 5000 runs short of Virat's numbers with 15,816 runs. Ponting held this record too before. He scored 18,962 runs during his dominance between 2000-2009.

Virat Kohli has turned out to be India's one of the best captains. He led India in 83 matches where India won 60, lost 20 and tied 1. (Other two matches were abandoned) With a win-loss ratio of 3.00, which is currently the best on the world.

MS Dhoni-led India to 71 victories in 130 matches, he is said to be the greatest captain of all as he is the only Captain to win all the ICC Trophies in the World. Virat Kohli right now leads India's dominating white jersey team, who stand top on the World test Championship table.