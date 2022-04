Wishes pour in as Indian actor R Madhavan's son wins gold at Danish Open Swimming

Indian swimmers Sajan Prakash and Vedaant Madhavan bagged gold and silver medals respectively at the Danish Open, held in Copenhagen. While two-time Olympian Sajan stood atop the podium by clocking 1:59:27 for the 200m butterfly, 16-year-old Vedaant Madhavan won the silver medal by clocking 15:57:86 in the 1500m freestyle event.

Vedaant's father, Indian actor R. Madhavan had tweeted about the achievement of the duo and wishes have been pouring in since then. Madhavan had thanked the Swimming Federation of India and also the Aqua Nation Sports Academy in Dubai and their swimming coach Pradeep.

With all your blessings & Gods grace๐Ÿ™๐Ÿ™ @swim_sajan and @VedaantMadhavan won gold and silver respectively for India, at The Danish open in Copenhagen. Thank you sooo much Coach Pradeep sir, SFI and ANSA.We are so Proud ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿ™ pic.twitter.com/MXGyrmUFsW โ€” Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 16, 2022 ร—

Actor Abhishek Bacchan were among those who shared their wishes and compliments for the 16-year-olf swimmer, who has done the nation proud.

After a bronze medal at the Latvia Open in March 2021, Vedaant had bagged seven medals (four silver and three bronze) at the Junior National Aquatic Championships last year. For 28-year-old Sajan, his gold-winning performance at the Danish Open was behind his own best of 1:56:38 that he performed last year in Rome.

Danish Open is a competition that is open to all swimmers. Danish Open is a long course championship, where non-Danish swimmers participate on equal terms with Danish swimmers. The Competition is conducted under FINA rules and is approved as a qualifying event for the European Championships and the 2022 World Championships.