'Winning ISL trophy is my most memorable moment', says Sunil Chhetri ahead of his 150th ISL match

Indian national team skipper and Bengaluru FC talisman Sunil Chhetri will bring up a historic feat on Saturday, February 24, when he completes 150 appearances in the Indian Super League (ISL) as the Blues take on Hyderabad FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, starting 7:30 PM IST.

The highest Indian goal-scorer in ISL history, Chhetri (60) is just behind Bartholomew Ogbeche (63) in the all-time list, and is arguably the most renowned and reliable striker in India.

It all began in 2015 with Mumbai City FC

Chhetri began his ISL journey in 2015 in Mumbai City FC colours, scoring seven goals in 11 appearances for the Islanders. He was an instant hit as the supporters relished the sight of an Indian striker taking the competition by the storm straightaway.

The Islanders had shelled out a whopping Rs 1.2 crore for Chhetri in the auction before the second season, but he has been a Bengaluru FC mainstay since the club entered the league in 2017. He hit the ground running in his first ISL campaign with the Blues, notching 14 goals and two assists en-route to their runners-up finish.

There are certain oppositions he has thrived playing against, which reflects in his numbers - such as the 62% winning rate against arch-rivals Kerala Blasters FC or the nine goals that he has scored against his former team Mumbai City FC.

Clinical is the word that comes to mind when describing Chhetri’s striking abilities, and that shows in his records that comprise 42 goals from inside the box, 16 penalties, one strike from outside of the 18-yard-box and a direct free kick goal that sum up the 60 times he has netted in the ISL.

He has notched two hat-tricks in the ISL, being the only India player to register this feat multiple times. Chhetri has also scored five braces in the competition, having won the league back in 2018-19 with Bengaluru FC and the Player of the Season award in 2017-18 when his side fell short in the final to Chennaiyin FC.

“Winning the ISL trophy is my most memorable moment in the league”

“One would be winning the ISL, because that was magical. Rahul Bheke, who is wearing the Mumbai City FC jersey now, scored the winner for us, and that, I will never forget. For completely different reasons, the other one would be losing the ISL final at home against Chennaiyin FC. You can pardon me for being selfish, but the third would be my first hat-trick.