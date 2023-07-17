Wimbledon 2023: Sachin Tendulkar lauds Carlos Alcaraz's historic win against Novak Djokovic

Spain sensation Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic, one of the greatest tennis players of all time, in the Wimbledon Final on Sunday. With this, Djokovic's dream of winning the 24th Grand Slam also remained incomplete. Wishes poured in for the young sensation who stunned Djokovic with his swift hand movement. Wishes are pouring in from all corners for the amazing Carlos Alcaraz. Joining the list is cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who is known for his love for the game.

Sachin Tendulkar will 'follow Carlos' career for the next 10-12 years’

Sachin Tendulkar posted a tweet appreciating Alcaraz's stupendous performance in the final against the 23-time Grand Slam winner. Sharing his thoughts on the match, Tendulkar praised the two before lifting Alcaraz to the spot. Sachin tweeted, "What a wonderful final to watch! Excellent tennis by both of these athletes! We are witnessing the rise of the next tennis superstar of tennis. I will follow Carlos' career for the next 10-12 years like I did with Roger Federer. Many congratulations Carlos Alcaraz.”

What a fantastic final to watch! Excellent tennis by both these athletes!



We’re witnessing the rise of the next superstar of tennis. I’ll be following Carlos’ career for the next 10-12 years just like I did with @Rogerfederer.



Many congratulations @carlosalcaraz!#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/ZUDjohh3Li — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 16, 2023 ×

Also read: Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic breaks down while speaking after losing to Carlos Alcaraz in final - WATCH

Sachin Tendulkar lauds Djokovic's mental toughness

Sachin also shared a post for Novak Djokovic. He lauded Djokovic's mental toughness, which the Serb clearly displayed throughout the encounter. After losing the second and third sets, Djokovic showed signs of a comeback and won the fourth set to push the match into a fifth-set decider.

Mental toughness = Novak Djokovic



Despite having issues with his body, the mind continues to push him forward. What a player!#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/FeHzW92xNE — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 16, 2023 ×

Rafael Nadal’s post for Carlos

Rafael Nadal — the legendary Tennis ace — said, “Congratulations, Carlos Alcaraz. You have given us immense joy today and I am sure that our pioneer in Spanish tennis, Manolo Santana, has also been cheering wherever he is, such as Wimbledon whom you have joined today. A very strong hug and enjoy the moment, Champion!!!”

Enhorabuena @carlosalcaraz . Nos has dado una alegría inmensa hoy y seguro que nuestro pionero en el tenis español, Manolo Santana, también ha estado animando allá dónde esté como de Wimbledon al que hoy te has unido.

Un abrazo muy fuerte y a disfrutar del momento ¡¡¡Campeón!!!… pic.twitter.com/y0j2GowX3O — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) July 16, 2023 ×

Also read: Carlos Alcaraz stuns Grand Slam leader Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller to lift maiden Wimbledon title

What happened in the game?

It was a fierce competition between the two players in the final. Djokovic won the first set by 6-1. Alcaraz made a tremendous comeback in the second set as it was tied at 6-6 at one stage. Alcaraz won the tiebreaker. In the third set as well, the 20-year-old defeated Djokovic by 6-1. In the fourth set, Djokovic made a comeback and won 6-3. Djokovic was trailing by 2-0 at one point in the fourth set. He then fought back and won 6–3. Lastly, Alcaraz gave his best performance in the fifth and last set and won by 6-4.