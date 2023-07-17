Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic breaks down while speaking after losing to Carlos Alcaraz in final - WATCH

Wimbledon 2023 final saw Novak Djokovic losing in five sets, a rare sight for tennis fans. 20-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz beat the defending champion 1-6, 7(8)-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to win his maiden All England title and probably mark the start of a new era in world of tennis.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony after getting the runner-up trophy, Djokovic admitted that Alcaraz deserved to win the title with the quality of game he showed, when asked to reflect on the loss.

"Good afternoon, everyone. Not so good for me (laughs) but for Carlos. I have to start with praises to Carlos and his team. Amazing show. You showed great skills when you had to serve out, amazing. You deserved to win (not verbatim)," said Djokovic.

"I thought I'd have trouble with you on hard court and not so much on the grass court but now it's a different story. The way you adapted to the surface, despite playing just a couple times before heading into the Wimbledon, great stuff. Congratulations to you and your team (not verbatim)," added the seven-time Wimbledon champion. Classy words from the seven-time champion.



Djokovic went on to call his loss as 'Even Steven', saying that he's won some matches he shouldn't have.

"As for me, you never like to lose matches like these. When the emotions settle down, I'd have to be still grateful because I've been blessed with many close matches in my career, including against Roger (Federer) in 2019. May be I should have lost couple of close matches so this even Steven (not verbatim)," said Novak.

Djokovic, notably, has already won two grand slams this year - Australia Open and French Open.

"I'll be tomorrow morning, not so much today," he said when asked if he's proud to be in the third grand slam final of the year. "Tough one to swallow when you are so close, but again these are the moments we work for every day - to be able to play at biggest stages in the most important tournaments. I have been blessed with so many important matches in my career, this is just another one in the history for me. I lost to a better player and have to congratulate him and move on."

Djokovic's family, his wife and his son, were in attendance and the star got emotional while acknowledging their support.

"Nice to see my son still there and smiling (sobs).." said Djokovic before signing off.

