Carlos Alcaraz stuns Grand Slam leader Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller to lift maiden Wimbledon title

History at Wimbledon 2023!



Carlos Alcaraz has beaten Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller (1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4) in the Men's Wimbledon 2023 final to win his maiden grass court Grand Slam. A new name. A new reign. 🇪🇸@carlosalcaraz, your 2023 Gentlemen's Singles champion#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/3KNlRTOPhx — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023 × Number one-seeded player Carlos Alcaraz has stunned the Tennis world by beating the Grand Slam leader and veteran Novak Djokovic in one of the most intense Wimbledon Finals in a long time. The Spanish sensation has done it 🇪🇸@carlosalcaraz triumphs over Novak Djokovic, 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in an all-time classic#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/sPGLXr2k99 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023 × The Spaniard brought his A-game in the big finale after going down 1-6 in the first set ruthlessly.

The second set resumed with both players winning each other's serve and delivering some of the most gorgeous-looking forehand and backhand shots. After an energetic half-n-hour, it all boiled down to the tie-breaker - something Djokovic was a master of.

However, lesser he knew what is about to come.

ALSO READ: Harry Maguire pens heartfelt note after Ten Hag strips England defender of Manchester United captaincy

Alcaraz, who didn't look like dropping his shoulders any time during the match, brought it down to 6-6, only for him to produce a magical effort to outclass Novak and beat him in the tie-breaker - which clearly hasn't been done in Wimbledon 2023.

It was the beginning of something special.

Upbeat Alcaraz tired the veteran, and by the time the fifth game of the third set arrived, the world didn't know how to react as it lasted for 26 minutes and involved 13 deuces.

Much to everyone's surprise, Alcaraz came on top and took the 4-1 lead. It was about time before he made light work of Novak's craft and beat him convincingly 6-1 to take a 2-1 lead in the clash of Titans at the Centre Court.

Just when it looked like Alcaraz was on a winning spree in this match, Djokovic returned at the right time and won the fourth set with relative ease.

The match, just like how it meant to be, reached the fifth and final set.

Alcaraz made the most of his young legs and kept himself in the game by covering each inch of the ground in the final set. Some of his forehand shots were outstanding, and so was his grit and hunger to stand tall against perhaps the greatest ever.

His biggest moment was perhaps serving for the Championship as he held his nerves and won his maiden Wimbledon title.