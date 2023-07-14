Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz thumps Daniil Medvedev, to face Novak Djokovic in final on Sunday

Carlos Alcaraz will have a day with destiny after he beat Russian Daniil Medvedev in the second semifinal of the Wimbledon Championships on Friday, July 14. The Spaniard had an easy outing in the last-four contest as he got the better of former US Open Champion Medvedev in a one-sided contest by 6-3, 6-3, 6-3. He will now face Novak Djokovic in the final on Sunday with the Serbian chasing a record 24th Grand Slam title. Rate that @CarlosAlcaraz performance out of 10 👇#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/o1fz6qzdvM — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2023 × Alcaraz runs riot Coming into the contest both Alcaraz and Medvedev were expected to give a tough fight to each other, however, the contest turned out to be a one-sided affair. The 20-year-old Spaniard broke Medvedev on six occasions in the contest while also playing the backhand with perfection. There were 19 unforced errors by the 2021 US Open champion and only had 59 percent of his first serves in as Alcaraz exploited his opponent’s weakness.

This is Alcaraz’s second Grand Slam final having reached the final of the US Open where he emerged victorious by beating Casper Ruud in the final. He could become the first Spanish player to win Wimbledon since Rafael Nadal in 2010. On the hand, with Medvedev’s exit, there will be no repeat of the 2021 US Open final where Djokovic was beaten in the final.

Novak awaits in the final Novak Djokovic has moved a step closer to his 24th Grand Slam title after he outclassed Italian Jannik Sineer 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 in the semifinal of the Wimbledon Championships 2023 on Friday, July 14. The Serbian was at his fluent best and faced little resistance against the Italian which will now see him face the winner of Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final at the Center Court. Djokovic has only dropped two sets on his way to the final and will look to join Margaret Court for most singles Grand Slam titles won.

The defending champion has not lost at the Championships since 2017 and booked his ninth final in London. He has enjoyed a stellar run at the tournament, having last lost at the Center Court in the 2013 final against Andy Murray. Sinner was no closer to Djokovic and his experience in the tournament after he was caught a flight in front of the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

