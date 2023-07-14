WI vs IND: 'He is ready to play Tests in Australia and England' - Ishant heaps praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal
Story highlights
After Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a memorable ton on his Test debut, Ishant Sharma has heaped praise on him. Here is what he said -
After Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a memorable ton on his Test debut, Ishant Sharma has heaped praise on him. Here is what he said -
Yashavi Jaiswal entered record books as he became the 17th Indian to score a Test century on debut, on Thursday (July 13), during Day Two of the first Test between India and West Indies in Dominica. Jaiswal started his innings with a lot of confidence and while he was more cautious on Day Two, he never looked out of sorts and reached the three-figure mark without dropping much sweat.
At stumps on Day Two, Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 143 and must be eyeing the 200-run mark in his first-ever appearance in the red-ball format. After reaching a historic hundred, Jaiswal has been flooded with several congratulatory messages in the cricketing fraternity. Ishant Sharma, the cricketer-turned-commentator, also heaped praise on the 21-year-old and made a big claim.
'Jaiswal is absolutely ready to play Tests in England and Australia'
Speaking to JioCinema, Ishant -- a veteran of 105 Tests -- said, "According to me, he is absolutely ready to play Tests in England and Australia because if you see this innings as well, all the boundaries he hit, especially against the new ball, they all came with cut or pull shots."
Also read: WI vs IND: 'He will have to...' - Former Indian opener opines on India's new No. 3 Shubman Gill's technique
“It is a great sign for an opening batter when he refrains from playing a cover drive to a full delivery. If you play the cover drive, there is a chance of you getting caught behind or in the slips,” Ishant added.
Jaiswal stitched a mammoth 229-run opening stand with captain Rohit Sharma (103) -- India's highest opening partnership against the Windies in the format -- before Hitman departed whereas Shubman Gill, at No. 3, fell cheaply. The day's play ended with Jaiswal and Virat Kohli (36 not out) taking India's score to 312 for 2, leading the home side by 162 runs after they were all out for 150 on Day One.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.