WI vs IND: 'He is ready to play Tests in Australia and England' - Ishant heaps praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashavi Jaiswal entered record books as he became the 17th Indian to score a Test century on debut, on Thursday (July 13), during Day Two of the first Test between India and West Indies in Dominica. Jaiswal started his innings with a lot of confidence and while he was more cautious on Day Two, he never looked out of sorts and reached the three-figure mark without dropping much sweat.

At stumps on Day Two, Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 143 and must be eyeing the 200-run mark in his first-ever appearance in the red-ball format. After reaching a historic hundred, Jaiswal has been flooded with several congratulatory messages in the cricketing fraternity. Ishant Sharma, the cricketer-turned-commentator, also heaped praise on the 21-year-old and made a big claim.

'Jaiswal is absolutely ready to play Tests in England and Australia'

Speaking to JioCinema, Ishant -- a veteran of 105 Tests -- said, "According to me, he is absolutely ready to play Tests in England and Australia because if you see this innings as well, all the boundaries he hit, especially against the new ball, they all came with cut or pull shots."