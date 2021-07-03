Wimbledon 2021: Roger Federer to clash with Cameron Norrie on Centre Court

Roger Federer cleared past Richard Gasquet in his second-round match on Thursday, winning 7-6 (1), 6-1, 6-4. The eight-time champion will next face home most loved Cameron Norrie in the third round on Saturday.

Roger Federer began gradually against Richard Gasquet, who caused the Swiss to remain alert with his rich one-gave strike. However, he turned up the warmth in the set tiebreak, where he yielded only one point.

Cameron Norrie, in the meantime, breezed past Alex Bolt. The Brit won 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 to make it to the third round of Wimbledon without precedent for his profession.

Cameron Norrie, who as of late completed as runner-up at Queen's, played almost immaculate tennis against Alex Bolt in the wake of going down 3-0 in the initial set. The 25-year-old submitted a simple 10 unforced errors altogether while chalking up 16 victors.

Head-to-Head

There is no head-to-head record between Roger Federer and Cameron Norrie since this will be the first occasion when that they will play each other in the main tour.

Roger Federer versus Cameron Norrie

Positioned no. 8, the Swiss arrived at the third round subsequent to beating Adrian Mannarino 6-4 6-73 3 6-2 0-0, furthermore, Richard Gasquet 7-61 6-1 6-4.

With respect to service games, Roger Federer scored ten aces and he was incredibly predictable in surrendering no double faults. He was particularly successful on serve to win 84% of his first serve and 58% on the subsequent serve. This was the primary justification for not surrendering a solitary break during the match. He broke Richard Gasquet multiple times subsequent to changing over half of his breakpoints.

Roger Federer has a phenomenal match record over the most recent 10 years having won 83% of his matches. 3-1 on the grass in 2021. Discussing his exhibition on a similar surface of this competition, he has a created 88-13 record somewhat recently on grass.

Positioned no. 34, Cameron Norrie got to the third round in the wake of crushing Lucas Pouille 6-76 7-5 6-2 7-5 and Alex Bolt 6-3 6-1 6-2.

Looking at serving, Cameron Norrie made three aces and he committed just three unforced errors. In general, he was incredibly effective on serve to win 72% of his first serve and 73% on the subsequent serve. In any case, this didn't forestall his to yield the serve once. He broke Alex Bolt multiple times in the wake of changing over 58% of his breakpoints.

He has a total 35-13 success loss record in 2021, 6-1 on grass.

Prediction

Roger Federer showed checked improvement in all parts of his game against Richard Gasquet. In any case, it can't be rejected that the Frenchman is a simple shadow of his previous self, and as such he was definitely not a genuine trial of Roger Federer's level.

Cameron Norrie will hope to push his oppositions' standard game as far as possible with his reliable drives off the two wings. Roger Federer battled against Mannarino's lefty serve in the first round, and Cameron Norrie will expect comparative accomplishment with his slider out wide.