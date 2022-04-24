'Will you go or shall I': What Rishabh Pant told Pravin Amre before sending him on field post no-ball fiasco

A massive controversy erupted during Delhi Capitals (DC)'s clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Friday after DC's assistant coach Pravin Amre stormed onto the field to talk to the on-filed umpires and protest against a controversial no-ball call. The incident had happened during the final over of DC's 223-run chase against the Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

RR pacer Obed McCoy bowled an above waits-height full-toss to DC batter Rovman Powell on the third delivery of the final over. The ball was dispatched for a six by Powell but much to his shock it was adjudged a legal delivery by the umpire and not called a no-ball. Many in the DC camp, including captain Rishabh Pant and coach Amre were left frustrated over the no-ball call.

However, things took an ugly turn when Pant was spotted signalling his batters - Powell and Kuldeep Yadav to walk out in protest before sending assistant coach Amre to talk to the umpires. The DC camp's action was criticised by on social media, who slammed Pant for going overboard with his reaction.

Pant was seen having a chat with assistant coach Shane Watson following which he decided against calling his batters back. However, he did send Amre to the playing area in order to register their protest against the decision. As per a report in the Indian Express, Amre wasn't keen on walking out on the field but the DC assistant coach had to enter the field as Pant would have gone himself had he not walked in.

Also Read: 'He is in that dark place': Kevin Pietersen after Virat Kohli's second consecutive duck in IPL 2022

A source revealed the conversation that took place between Amre and Pant before the assistance coach decided to walk inside the ground himself to talk to the umpires.

“Pant told Amre that ‘Sir, will you go and talk to the umpires or shall I go?’. At that stage, Amre felt it would be unwise for the skipper to walk on to the field and that is why he went and spoke to the umpires,” a DC source was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

While Pant and Amre were docked 100% of their match fees for their actions, DC all-rounder Shardul Thakur was also fined 50% of his match fee. Amre has also been suspended for one game for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct with his behaviour.

Also Read: Can on-field umpires check waist-height no-balls with 3rd umpire? Here's what IPL rules say

With 36 runs required off the last over in the 223-run chase, DC had an improbable task at hand. However, Powell smacked three consecutive sixes off the first three balls to ensure there was a ray of hope for his side. However, after the no-ball controversy on the third delivery, he managed only two runs off the next two balls and was dismissed on the final delivery of the over as DC lost the game by 15 runs.