Will the Premier League get suspended? Here's everything you need to know

With as many as 18 COVID-19 positive results in the latest round of Premier League testing, calls are being made for the English top-flight league to take a break for a couple of weeks. While the likes of Sam Allardyce has already called for a two-break “circuit-break”, will the Premier League witness a break again as the new coronavirus strain wreaks havoc in the United Kingdom?

The Premier League match between Everton and Manchester City was postponed at the last hour amid concerns of an outbreak within the City squad. The training ground of Manchester City has already been shut indefinitely with deep cleaning taking place after another round of testing on Tuesday.

A number of positive COVID-19 cases at Fulham has also put their match against Tottenham Hotspur, on Wednesday, in doubt with a final call expected to be taken by the Premier League Board soon. Earlier in December, the match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United also suffered postponement.

After postponing the match between Man City and Everton, the Premier League stated that decisions to rearrange games are only in "exceptional" circumstances and judged on "case-by-case basis".

What do Premier League rules say about postponement?

“Permission will not be granted to postpone a League Match where the applicant Club has 14 or more Players listed on its Squad List available.”

Will the Premier League get postponed, again?

Latest reports suggest that no discussions have taken place either formally or informally about a break and in all likelihood, matches will continue. However, the Premier League has ramped up the COVID-19 testing with two tests mandatory for all Premier League clubs from January.

What have Premier League managers said?

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: “It’s not something I’ve thought about a lot. I think our players have been really good in following protocols and rules. That’s part of the job here, that we as clubs follow the protocols given. I can’t see the benefit in having a circuit break, whatever it’s going to be called.

“Because when are we going to play the games? We all know this year is so difficult, but I don’t think stopping the games is going to make a big, big change.”

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce: “Everyone’s safety is more important than anything else. When I listen to the news the variant virus transmits quicker than the original virus [so] we can only do the right thing which is have a circuit break.

“I am 66 years old and the last thing I want to do is catch Covid. I’m very concerned for myself and football in general. If that’s what needs to be done we need to do it. We had one positive this week and it seems to be creeping around no matter how hard we try.”

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo: “The rising of the cases is increasing massively over the country and we are not an exception.

“Some things are impossible to avoid. If there’s a break coming, then people have to sit down and see if it’s for the better.”

Brighton boss Graham Potter: “Whatever the people think is the right thing to do, for the health of our community, that’s the most important thing. Whatever is deemed right, that’s what we’ll do.”

Burnley boss Sean Dyche: “We’ve got protocols in place and everyone has tried to align with the protocols. But that doesn’t stop everything.

“I just hope it stays outside of football as best it can. If the numbers keep rising we’ll have to deal with that accordingly.”

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder: “We’ve lost five members of staff and some players as well. I think it’s the start of something. We’re going through the process and I’m doing the best I can to keep it away from the players.

“But sometimes it’s virtually impossible. We’ve seen the rise in cases right the way through, so we’re just going to have to battle on.”

Premier League COVID-19 tests results: