'I'm very concerned...' - West Brom's Sam Allardyce calls for 'circuit-break' in Premier League

Concerns continue to grow for the Premier League after the English top-flight confirmed 18 positive COVID-19 cases in its latest round of testing. While the match between Everton and Manchester City was postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak withing the City squad, rest of the matches went ahead despite players and staff being tested positive for the dreaded virus.

West Bromwich Albion head coach Sam Allardyce has also revealed that the club had a positive coronavirus test this week while calling for ‘circuit-break’ to curb the rising cases within the English top-flight.

Moreover, the lower division leagues have been hit massively by COVID-19. The League One, in the 2020-21 season, witnessed 29 postponed matches, League Two 11 matches, Championship 4 matches and two matches in Premier League.

The Premier League announced its highest number of positive cases on Tuesday since it began weekly testing in May, with 18 out of 1,479 tests coming back positive.

Reportedly, the Premier League match between Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday is also in doubt due to positive cases in Fulham squad.

While there are no plans for the Premier League to pause the current season, Allardyce, speaking after West Brom's 5-0 home loss to Leeds United, said: "Everyone's safety is more important than anything else.

"When I listen to the news the variant virus transmits quicker than the original virus [so] we can only do the right thing which is have a circuit break.

"I am 66 years old and the last thing I want to do is catch Covid. I'm very concerned for myself and football in general. If that's what needs to be done we need to do it.

"We had one positive this week and it seems to be creeping around no matter how hard we try."