WATCH- Lionel Messi's reaction after disappointing draw against Eibar goes viral!

Barcelona is off to the worst start in decades and their woeful run extended after settling for 1-1 draw against Eibar. Lionel Messi's reaction became the talking point after the match.

The Argentina star, who missed the playing XI due to an injury, left the stands dejected after the final whistle. Barcelona were predicted to get an easy win against 'relegation contenders' Eibar at home.

Lionel Messi at the end of the game. This hurts.

However, the Catalan giants failed to establish their dominance as Eibar striker Kike opened the scoring in the 57th minute. Despite Ousmane Dembele's equaliser 10 minutes later, the home side failed to get a winner.

The Catalans were dominant with possession with 74 per cent but failed to win the match. After the referee blew the full-time whistle, a dismal Messi's reaction to the result was all fans talked about on social media.

“Again tonight we did well. We worked really hard. We did everything, we changed the team, we played one against one in the last 10 minutes. We did enough to win the game but finally, we don’t win and that’s happened often," said Koeman.

“We deserved to win. We did enough, we created enough chances to score, we did not score the penalty and then a big mistake in defence and it was one shot on goal from Eibar and it’s 0-1.”

With 15 matches, 7 wins, 4 draws and 4 losses, Barcelona continue to be in the mid-table position.