Premier League: 18 new positive COVID-19 cases from latest round of testing

The Premier League on Tuesday confirmed that a total of 18 tests for COVID-19, out of 1479 players and club staff, returned positive between December 21 and 27. All the players or club staff, who have tested positive for coronavirus, will undergo a self-isolation period for 10 days.

The Premier League provided the information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

The announcement by Premier League comes after the league match between Manchester City and Everton was postponed after reportedly five players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The list included first team players such as Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

ALSO READ: Chelsea fail to lift pressure on Lampard, Covid spike causes Man City postponement

The 18 new positive reports for COVID-19 in Premier League is the highest since November 9-15 when as many as 16 tested positive for the virus. Premier League has been conducting tests for coronavirus regularly in a bid to safely conduct the English top-flight league.

It would be interesting to see what the Premier League decides in relation to the fate of the tournament considering the new strain has started to wreak havoc in parts of the United Kingdom.

ALSO READ: Pep Guardiola named Coach of the Century, beats stiff competition from Zidane, Alex Ferguson

Previous test results in Premier League: