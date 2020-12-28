Pep Guardiola named Coach of the Century, beats stiff competition from Zidane, Alex Ferguson

Pep Guardiola has been awarded the Coach of the Century for 2001-2020 for his trophy-laden record at Barcelona B, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The current Man City boss has won every possible trophy since starting his career as a manager at Barcelona B and has since won trophies regularly for his former sides – Barcelona and Bayern Munich – and continues to do so for Premier League club Manchester City.

Guardiola (34%) has been awarded the Coach of the Century award by Globe Soccer, beating tight competition from Sir Alex Ferguson (27%), Zinedine Zidane (30%) and Jose Mourinho (8%). Globe Soccer described the accolade as “the crowning achievement of his career”.

Guardiola started his managerial career in 2007 before taking over the charge at Barcelona, where he was a player and captain during his playing days in 2008. After winning every possible trophy for Barcelona, the former Spanish midfielder took over the charge at Bayern Munich.

Trophies came for Guardiola in Bayern Munich as well, but it is the UEFA Champions League trophy which has alluded him since his Barca days. Guardiola ended his three-year stint with Bayern Munich in 2016 and took over the charge at the Etihad Stadium, the home to Manchester City, where fans and pundits predicted life will be hard for the manager.

Since arriving at Manchester City, Guardiola has won eight trophies, including two Premier League titles and three League Cups. The two league trophies made Man City the first team to record consecutive titles in ten years while recording two highest point totals until that point. Guardiola also guided Manchester City to their first-ever English domestic treble – which wasn’t achieved by any team until that point.

