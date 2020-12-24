From Pochettino to Allegri: Managers that could replace Tuchel in PSG

French giants Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday sacked manager Thomas Tuchel. The former Borussia Dortmund boss was under immense pressure with PSG sitting third in the Ligue 1 points table, behind Lyon and Lille, after a topsy-turvy start to the 2020-21 season.

Tuchel was appointed head coach of PSG in 2018 with the priority of lifting the club’s maiden UEFA Champions League trophy. The 47-year-old was backed by the PSG hierarchy and Tuchel even came close to delivering the UCL trophy in 2019 but lost in the final, to Bayern Munich 1-0.

Here's the list of managers who could replace Tuchel: