Will R Ashwin go past Anil Kumble's Test wicket-tally? Sunil Gavaskar answers the big question

R Ashwin ended the India-Sri Lanka Test series with 12 wickets. With this, the 35-year-old wily-spinner's Test wicket-tally now reads 442, being the eighth-highest overall. Among Indians, he surpassed Kapil Dev's wicket-tally (434) and became the second-highest, only after former captain and coach Anil Kumble.

For the unversed, Kumble's tally is 619. He, thus, has a sizeable lead over Ashwin but Little Master Sunil Gavaskar feels the off-spinner has it in him to break Kumble's tally. In a recent interaction, the former Indian opener explained why he feels Ashwin can do the unthinkable and go past Kumble's magical number.

"It's still a fair distance to go, we are talking about another 160 wickets. But he is capable of doing that because he just keeps getting better. He doesn't rest on his laurels," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

Gavaskar further also highlighted how speedster Jasprit Bumrah and Ashwin are exactly the same. "Jasprit Bumrah, who got into Test cricket after Ashwin, is exactly like Ashwin in the sense that he is always looking to add to his repertoire. That is what Ashwin does. At a time a year and year-and-half-ago, Ashwin was tyring leg-spin because you can as variety ball bowl that, especially if you have got 500 runs in the bank," he pointed out said.

The 28-year-old Bumrah ended the India-Sri Lanka Tests with ten wickets, including his maiden five-fer. On the other hand, Ashwin remained among wickets and continued to better his stellar record in whites at home. After Rohit Sharma & Co.'s 2-0 whitewash over the Islanders, the Indian players have now joined their respective IPL franchises ahead of the upcoming 15th edition.

IPL 2022 gets underway on March 26.