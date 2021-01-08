'Will keep a few people quiet': Steve Smith shuts down critics with 27th Test century

Australian batting maestro Steve Smith on Friday roared back to form with his 27th Test century in the ongoing third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Smith nullified the threat posed by the Indian bowlers on a flat Sydney track as he played some delightful strokes to find his form back. After completing a fantastic knock of 131, Smith said that this knock should keep a few of his critics quiet.

Smith, who had scores of 1, 1*, 8, 0 against India in the first two Tests, found his mojo back as he played with intent on Day 1 before continuing his strokes on the second day of the Sydney Test. Smith, who has been troubled by Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the series, took on the Indian bowlers as he quickly settled at the crease.

After his 27th Test ton, Smith revealed that he was reading about himself and his batting form over the last couple of weeks and was looking to shut his critics. Smith went through a lean patch after scoring consecutive centuries in the ODI series against India.

Smith now jointly holds the record of scoring most number of Test centuries against India along with the likes of Ricky Ponting, Viv Richards and Sir Gary Sobers.

"I'm reading lots of things people say about out of form, but think there's a difference between out of form and out of runs so it was just nice to score a few and maybe keep a few people quiet," Smith told the broadcasters during the innings break.

Smith, with Marnus Labuschagne, stitched a 100-run partnership for the third wicket before batting with the middle-order and Australian tail. He was the last Australian batsmen to get out in the first innings, that too after a sensational piece of fielding by Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia posted 338 on board with India replying back with 96/2 at the end of Day 2’s play.