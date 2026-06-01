/'Will do everything...': BCCI drops key hint on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Praising teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his outstanding IPL 2026 campaign, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the board would provide every possible support to help the 15-year-old reach the “highest level of cricket". Playing for Rajasthan Royals, Sooryavanshi ended IPL 2026 as the tournament’s leading run-getter, scoring 776 runs at an extraordinary strike rate of 237.30.

At just 15 years and 65 days old, he became the youngest player ever to win the Orange Cap, surpassing the previous mark set by Sai Sudharsan, who earned the honour while representing Gujarat Titans at the age of 23 years and 231 days.

“Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a wonderful player coming up, and he has a bright future. BCCI will do everything to get him to the highest level of cricket," Saikia said after the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday night.

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Saikia also applauded Royal Challengers Bengaluru for successfully retaining their IPL crown.

“It was a wonderful season… I hope all the fans have a lovely time during this IPL, and congratulations to RCB for winning the tournament consecutively twice," he said.

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Focus will now shift to India’s preparations for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, where the team will be chasing its first-ever title. Confidence is high around the India women’s team after their landmark ODI World Cup victory at home last year, when they defeated South Africa in the final.

“That is the most challenging thing (Women’s T20 World Cup) coming up in the coming days. They (Women in Blue) are already doing well… and I hope they will repeat the same performance they did last year by winning the ODI title," Saikia added.

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Former BCCI president Anurag Thakur also praised the title-winning efforts of the Rajat Patidar-led RCB side.