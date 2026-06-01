/French Open 2026: World no 1 Sabalenka faces Osaka in historic night clash

Four-time Grand Slam champions Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka will headline a blockbuster French Open fourth-round showdown on Monday (June 1) in the first women's night session match at Roland Garros in three years. World number one Sabalenka continues her pursuit of a maiden French Open title after last year's heartbreaking final defeat to Coco Gauff. Standing in her way is a resurgent Osaka, who has reached the Roland Garros last 16 for the first time in her career and appears increasingly comfortable on clay.

The match marks only the fourth career meeting between the two stars, with all previous encounters coming in the round of 16. Osaka won their first clash on her way to the 2018 US Open crown, while Sabalenka has taken both meetings this season, including victories at Indian Wells and Madrid. The winner will advance to a quarterfinal against either former Australian Open champion Madison Keys or Russia's Diana Shnaider.

"It's great, great to see her back on her level. Maybe not at her best level, but she's back, she's fighting, she's building her level," said Sabalenka of Osaka, who took a break from tennis in 2023 to give birth to her daughter. "It's nice to see her. She's a great player, great person. I feel like I really enjoy our battles. It's high-level matches, and I really enjoy it when somebody pushes me to the limit."

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After a difficult return to the tour, Osaka has steadily rebuilt her form. She reached the US Open semi-finals last year, marking her first appearance in the second week of a Grand Slam since winning her second Australian Open title in 2021. "I really wanted to make it a goal to do really well on clay and grass," said Osaka, who has never advanced beyond the third round at Wimbledon. "I don't want this to be my last round. I want to keep going. I just want to keep focusing on every match."

Osaka has attracted attention in Paris with a gold sequined outfit inspired by the Eiffel Tower at night, but hinted she may unveil a different look for the evening showcase. Elsewhere in the women's draw, France's last remaining player, Diane Parry, aims to continue her impressive run against Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska. Austrian 28th seed Anastasia Potapova will attempt to build on her stunning victory over defending champion Coco Gauff when she faces Anna Kalinskaya.

Wide-open men's draw

The men's competition has been thrown wide open following the shock exit of Jannik Sinner and an earlier defeat for Ben Shelton. World number six Felix Auger-Aliassime is now the highest-ranked player remaining in the top half and will seek his first French Open quarterfinal appearance against Chile's Alejandro Tabilo, who is contesting the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time. American Zachary Svajda has emerged as one of the tournament's surprise stories.

Ranked world number 85, he had won only two Grand Slam matches before arriving in Paris. "When I saw Sinner was out, I tried to stay present and stay positive and just take it day by day, match by match," said Svajda, who faces Flavio Cobolli. "I knew the draw was open, but I just tried to keep doing my routines, keep doing what I've been doing, and just see what happens."