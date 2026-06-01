/FIFA World Cup 2026 rule changes explained: From expanded VAR powers to 10-second substitutions

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has approved a sweeping set of rule changes that will come into effect for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The new measures are aimed at improving match flow, reducing time-wasting, strengthening player discipline and enhancing the effectiveness of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) reviews.

What are the new rules?

Expanded VAR powers

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VAR officials will now be able to intervene in additional situations, including:

Wrongly-awarded second yellow cards.

Cases of mistaken identity.

Incorrectly-awarded corner kicks.

Fouls committed before the ball is in play during set-pieces, such as corners and free-kicks.

Referees may be sent to the pitch-side monitor for an on-field review before deciding on disciplinary action or whether a set-piece should be retaken.

Tougher conduct rules

Football authorities have introduced stricter penalties for player misconduct.

Players who cover their mouths with their hands, arms or shirts during confrontational situations will receive a red card.

Players covering their mouths during normal conversations will not be punished.

Players who walk off the pitch in protest of a refereeing decision will be sent off.

Teams responsible for abandoning a match will automatically forfeit the game.

Team officials who encourage players to leave the field will face the same sanctions.

New anti-timewasting measures

To speed up restarts and keep matches flowing, referees will enforce stricter timing rules.

Throw-ins and goal-kicks will be subject to a visible five-second countdown.

Failure to take a throw-in before the countdown expires will result in possession being awarded to the opposition.

Delaying a goal-kick beyond the countdown will result in the opposing team being awarded a corner kick.

Faster substitutions

New substitution regulations are designed to reduce delays.

Players being substituted must leave the field within 10 seconds of the substitution board being shown.

They must exit using the nearest boundary line.

If a player fails to leave in time, their replacement will not be allowed onto the field until the next stoppage after one minute has elapsed following the restart.

New medical treatment rules

Changes have also been made to the treatment of injured players.

Outfield players receiving treatment on the pitch must remain off the field for at least one minute after play resumes.

Exceptions apply for: Goalkeeper injuries. Head injuries and suspected concussions. Serious collisions. Players designated to take a penalty kick.



Mandatory hydration breaks

Player welfare has been given greater priority.

Every World Cup match will now include a mandatory three-minute hydration break in each half.

Referees will have flexibility regarding the timing of the stoppage based on injuries and the flow of the game.

FIFA targets tactical timeouts

Football's lawmakers are also seeking to curb the growing trend of teams using injury stoppages as unofficial tactical timeouts. While no formal sanctions have been introduced, FIFA Chief Refereeing Officer Pierluigi Collina said referees will take a more proactive approach to preventing teams from gathering around coaches while a player receives treatment. As per FIFA, referees will be instructed to ensure injury breaks are used solely for medical purposes and not as opportunities for tactical discussions.

A major overhaul ahead of 2026