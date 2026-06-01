/Arsenal victory parade: 16 arrested, 75 rescued as fans flood North London during celebrations

Around 75 people were rescued from elevated locations, and 16 individuals were arrested during Arsenal’s victory bus parade in north London on Sunday (May 31), according to emergency services. Hundreds of thousands of supporters gathered around the Emirates Stadium to celebrate Arsenal’s men’s team winning the Premier League title for the first time since 2004 and the women’s team securing the inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that 16 arrests had been made by 9 pm, with offences including drunk and disorderly conduct, drug-related crimes, sexual assault, and assaulting emergency workers. Police were also called to a stabbing incident on Hornsey Road shortly after 8.30 pm. Officers attended alongside paramedics and the air ambulance. A man was taken to the hospital, where his condition is being assessed.

In response to incidents linked to the celebrations, officers introduced additional stop-and-search powers under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 across parts of north London. Posting on X after 10 pm, the force said that some people are still causing disorder and committing offences.

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Police added that they were also dealing with several assault cases and unlicensed music events in the area. The London Fire Brigade said it rescued approximately 75 people from height-related incidents during the celebrations and urged fans not to climb onto rooftops and other elevated structures. Firefighters also responded to a hotel fire believed to have been started by a stray flare.

LFB Assistant Commissioner Pat Goulbourne said, “Fortunately, the fire caused only a small amount of damage to the exterior of the building. Pyrotechnics are also believed to have triggered the fire alarms at several other locations in the area."