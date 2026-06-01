/IPL 2026 | 'What was that from Virat?' Kohli's unusual celebration sparks social media frenzy following RCB's title win over GT

Virat Kohli once again found himself at the centre of attention after guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to their second IPL title on Sunday (May 31). Moments after hitting the winning runs against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad, Kohli celebrated with a unique gesture that quickly sparked curiosity among fans and social media users.

The star batter turned towards the stands, pointed at someone, and made a cupping motion with his hand. The celebration immediately went viral, with cricket fans across social media platforms speculating about its meaning. While many attempted to interpret the gesture, neither Kohli nor the RCB camp offered any immediate explanation. "Can someone explain Virat's celebration?" one fan posted online, while another wrote, "I've never seen him do this before. What's the meaning behind it?" The mystery only added to the excitement of RCB's historic triumph.

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Earlier in the match, the Gujarat Titans struggled after being put in to bat, managing 155/8 in their 20 overs. Washington Sundar remained unbeaten on 50 off 37 balls, while Nishant Sindhu contributed 20. RCB's bowling attack, led by Rasikh Dar Salam (3/27), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/29), and Josh Hazlewood (2/37), kept GT under pressure throughout the innings.

Chasing 156, RCB got off to a flying start thanks to a 62-run opening stand between Venkatesh Iyer and Virat Kohli. Despite a brief fightback from GT that reduced RCB to 132/5, Kohli anchored the chase with an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls, including nine fours and three sixes, steering his side to victory with two overs to spare.