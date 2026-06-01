/IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans players safely evacuated after team bus catches fire

The Gujarat Titans endured a dramatic end to their IPL 2026 campaign after their team bus caught fire while returning from the Narendra Modi Stadium to their hotel in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 31) night. According to reports, a short circuit triggered the fire in the bus shortly after the team left the stadium following their five-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 final. All players and support staff were evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported.

The incident left the squad stranded for nearly an hour before alternative arrangements were made. While the situation could have turned serious, the timely evacuation ensured everyone remained unharmed. The bus fire added to an already disappointing night for the Titans, who failed to defend a modest total of 155/8 against a dominant RCB side. The setback also capped off a challenging travel schedule for the franchise.

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GT had traveled from Dharamsala to Mullanpur on May 27 ahead of their Qualifier 2 clash against Rajasthan Royals on May 29. Their planned departure to Ahmedabad on May 30 was significantly delayed due to adverse weather conditions in Mullanpur, forcing the team to arrive at their home base only on Saturday evening.

When asked whether fatigue played a role in Gujarat's underwhelming performance in the final, Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki dismissed the idea of using it as an excuse. “I don't want to take away from the fact that RCB have won by simply saying that we have had this number of games in these short days and we're fatigued and that's not really what we're about,” said Solanki during the post-match press conference.