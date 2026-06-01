/15-year-old, 2nd season and FIVE awards – How Vaibhav Sooryavanshi owned IPL 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is one name cricket fans worldwide will keep hearing and talking about for another two decades. The 15-year-old batting prodigy, playing only his second IPL season, broke multiple records and won not one, not two, but five IPL 2026 awards. The left-handed opener won the Orange Cap, awards for the most sixes hit, being the most valuable player this season and two more.

There was no stopping Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. After his IPL debut last season, Vaibhav elevated his game and smashed even the best of attacks for fun this time. Last year, he smashed a 35-ball hundred (against GT) in only his third IPL match, and this time, he added another three-figure score to his tally.

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He even scored five fifties, three of which were agonisingly cut short in the 90s, with the one against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator making headlines. Vaibhav smashed a 29-ball 97 against the SRH, helping RR beat the former champions to qualify for the Qualifier 2. That match saw him break Chris Gayle’s 14-year-old record for the most sixes in an IPL edition. While Gayle clobbered 59 sixes in 2012, Vaibhav amassed 72 in 2026, in only his second IPL edition. Even in the next game against GT, Vaibhav departed playing a similar shot on 96, though RR failed to defend a 200-plus score and lost the match.

All awards won by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi –

Most Valuable Player (MVP)

Orange Cap (776 runs in 16 matches)

Most Sixes (72)

Emerging Player of the Year

Super Striker of the Season (237.3)

Here’s what he said after collecting the awards -

"It feels nice, but there is pressure because I am doing interviews. It is a proud moment, and I will try to do well next season too. I try to back my game, and if the ball is there to be hit, I go all out for it and just try to play that way.

