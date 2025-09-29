/‘Wanting to hit winning runs’: POTM Kohli reflects on retaining IPL crown for RCB with a six

There is nothing Virat Kohli hasn’t done on a cricket field. Be it scoring runs, scoring them quickly, smashing 20-odd-ball fifties, winning countless tournaments, yet on Sunday (May 31) in Ahmedabad, he cherished his second IPL title with RCB like no other. The batting icon was at the centre of the run chase, scoring an unbeaten 75 and helping RCB complete a historic back-to-back title defence against the Gujarat Titans. Regardless of finishing fourth among the top run-getters this season, Kohli cherished the moment he sealed the game and history for his IPL franchise with a match-winning six. Kohli said it was the stuff of dreams and that he always wanted to hit the winning runs.

“Stuff you dream of. Thought of this moment many times, wanting to hit the winning run. Felt really relaxed coming in,” Kohli said after receiving his Player of the Match (POTM) award for his brilliant 75 in IPL 2026 final.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

At 37, Kohli paced and planned his innings to perfection, and it’s no surprise that he won the game and the tournament for his IPL team, something he has done for years now. Speaking highly of this two-time winning IPL unit, Kohli said, “The team we have gives confidence to see any kind of situation through. (I) knew exactly what to do in the chase. Such is the demand, super young players pushing you to up the ante.”



Kohli also completed a 25-ball fifty during the run chase, his quickest ever coming in his 19th IPL season.



“Gives you something to work towards. I had to change my mindset, not my game so much, take on bowlers and get extra runs. The first target was to go to the top of the table. We didn't care what jersey was in front of us thereon,” he said.

What separates RCB from others?

RCB has come a long way since losing their first IPL final in 2011. With plenty of match winners and smart heads around, it took maturity for the defending champions to win it twice. Kohli explained the difference between this RCB and other teams and how they sealed the big moments.

