/Internet erupts after Virat Kohli, RCB triumph vs GT in IPL 2026 final| See reactions

Social media is buzzing with congratulatory posts after Virat Kohli and his IPL franchise, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), beat the Gujarat Titans (GT) to win their second IPL crown in successive years. Kohli starred with the bat during the run chase, smashing an unbeaten 75 to help RCB beat GT by five wickets in the grand final in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 31). Finishing the season with 675 runs, Kohli became the first player ever to register 600 or more runs in four consecutive editions. Having tasted success the last time, Kohli and RCB completed a double this year, becoming only the third IPL team after CSK (2010 and 2011) and MI (2019 and 2020) to win back-to-back IPL titles.

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After reducing GT to a moderate 155 for eight in the first innings, Kohli and his third opening partner this season, Venkatesh Iyer, smashed 62 runs for the first wicket inside the fifth over. While Iyer batted through pain after being hit on his right knee early in the first over, Kohli cleared gaps and scored boundaries for fun, with the pair whacking 37 off GT speedster Kagiso Rabada's first two overs.



Wickets kept tumbling at the other end, with Rashid Khan picking two in his first over, including RCB captain Rajat Patidar, but Kohli stood his ground and minced runs at will. He completed a 25-ball fifty, his quickest IPL half-century ever, and alongside keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma at the other end, hit the winning runs to help RCB defend its IPL crown.

Ecstasy and joy were all written on every RCB fan’s face, as the Bengaluru-based franchise proved why they were the best throughout the season.

