WI vs IND: Yashasvi Jaiswal enters record books, becomes 17th Indian to score a century on Test debut

On Thursday (July 13), Yashasvi Jaiswal created history as he became only the 17th Indian to score a century on his Test debut. With India resuming Day 2 of the first Test versus a hapless West Indies in Dominica at 80 for no loss in response to the Windies' paltry 150, Jaiswal continued his merry run and achieved the rare feat in style during a mammoth opening stand with captain Rohit Sharma.

Jaiswal went to stumps on the opening day at 40 not out and gave a glimpse of what was in store. He began with a lot of confidence on Day One and continued to display his immense talent throughout. Jaiswal's knock showcased his strong mental strength as well as the ability to stitch a long and patient innings.

By reaching the three-figure mark on his first Test, Jaiswal has now become only the 17th Indian, and 113th overall, to kick off his red-ball career with a ton. Among Indians, the list includes several big names such as Lala Amarnath, GR Viswanath, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly, Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag, etc.

The last Indian to slam a hundred on Test debut was Shreyas Iyer, who achieved the feat during India's home Tests versus New Zealand in the 2021-23 WTC cycle.

RECORDS GALORE FOR JAISWAL

Youngest centurions on Test debut for India



18y 329d - Prithvi Shaw vs WI, Rajkot, 2018

20y 126d - Abbas Ali Baig vs ENG, Old Trafford, 1959

20y 276d - Gundappa Viswanath vs AUS, Kanpur, 1969

21y 196d - Yashasvi Jaiswal vs WI, Roseau, 2023

21y 327d - Mohammad Azharuddin vs ENG, Kolkata, 1984

Indians with hundreds on Test debut vs West Indies



177 - Rohit Sharma, Kolkata, 2013

134 - Prithvi Shaw, Rajkot, 2018

100* - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Roseau, 2023

Jaiswal has already stitched a 200-run plus opening stand along with skipper Rohit, who is also nearing a ton. Meanwhile, Rohit also attained a mammoth feat before his young opening partner entered triple digits. The hitman became only the second batsman after Virat Kohli to complete 3,500 runs in all forms of the game. He was 63 shy from reaching 3,500 Test runs and reached the milestone without dropping much sweat.

Talking about the game, Kraigg Brathwaite-led Windies are on the mat. After opting to bat, they managed only 150 -- courtesy of R Ashwin's five-for -- whereas they have struggled to take wickets with India eyeing a mammoth first-innings lead in the Dominica Test.

