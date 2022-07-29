WI vs IND: When and where to watch West Indies vs India 1st T20I match - IST time and streaming details

India and West Indies will now shift focus to the T20Is as both sides meet each other in the five-match series opener on Friday (July 29) in Trinidad. After whitewashing the Windies in the three ODIs, India will now see the return of their regulars such as captain Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, etc. as they start as favourites versus the inconsistent Windies.

However, it isn't an unknown fact that the shortest form of the game is West Indies' most preferred format, comprising several power-hitters. Thus, they will like to move past their ODI struggles and give a tough fight to Men in Blue, who are coming into this series on the back of a 2-1 series win over hosts England, early this month.

Here is everything you need to know about the match - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When is the West Indies vs India 1st T20I taking place?

West Indies vs India opening T20I is scheduled to take place on July 29, 2022 (Friday).

Where is West Indies vs India 1st T20I match taking place?

West Indies vs India 1st T20I will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

ALSO READ | 'People outside should....': Rohit Sharma gives sharp response defending India's new T20I approach

At what time West Indies vs India 1st T20I match taking place?

West Indies vs India 1st T20I will start at 2:30 PM GMT (10:30 AM local time). The IST time is 8:00 pm.

How to watch West Indies vs India 1st T20I live on TV?

The West Indies vs India 1st T20I will be available for broadcast on DD Sports.

How to watch West Indies vs India 1st T20I live streaming?

The West Indies vs India 1st T20I's live streaming will be on FanCode.