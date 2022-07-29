'People outside should....': Rohit Sharma gives sharp response defending India's new T20I approach

Rohit Sharma gives sharp response defending India's T20I approach Photograph:( AFP )
Rohit Sharma defended India's new T20I approach before the series opener versus Nicholas Pooran-led West Indies, to be played on Friday (July 29). Here's what Hitman said:
Rohit Sharma is back in-charge of India ahead of the West Indies T20Is, which gets underway on July 29 (Friday). Rohit was not part of the Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team that whitewashed the Nicholas Poora-led Windies, in the Caribbean island, but will now take over and expect the T20I line-up to continue their winning momentum.
Ahead of the series opener in Trinidad, Rohit defended India's new-found T20I approach, where the Men in Blue have now become more fearless and there is a sense of urgency with the bat post the drubbing in the last edition of the T20 World Cup (in the UAE in 2021). Rohit defended the approach and stated that even though the team might not be successful at all times with such a high-risk approach, they won't be a bad team with some defeats and stressed they are learning with each game.
"That is why I repeat, the people outside the scene should keep calm and maintain silence. The brand of cricket which we are currently playing, there will be failures at times, the results may not go in favour, but that is completely fine, no problem with it, because we are trying to learn something with it."
"We are trying to do something different, so there may be instances where we make mistakes, but it does not mean that the players or the team are bad," the skipper said while addressing a reporter ahead of the first T20I vs WI.
Rohit further highlighted that even though the Men in Blue have not won a World Cup but they were not a bad team, and shunned claims of being conservative in their approach. In this regard, the 35-year-old Hitman said, "We have not won any World Cups, but that does not mean we have been performing poorly in the last few years. I do not agree that we were playing conservative cricket. You lose a couple of matches in the World Cup and suddenly there is talk of the team trying something else."
"If you look at the overall games that we have played, leading into the WC, we have won around 80 percent of our games. You need to change with time, we are trying to change as well, so the people outside also need to change their thinking. We still have to fill some spots in the team before the T20 World Cup, we also know what needs to be done to fill those spots. So, we are trying, with all these matches that are being played to address those things," Rohit added.