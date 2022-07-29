'People outside should....': Rohit Sharma gives sharp response defending India's new T20I approach

Rohit Sharma is back in-charge of India ahead of the West Indies T20Is, which gets underway on July 29 (Friday). Rohit was not part of the Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team that whitewashed the Nicholas Poora-led Windies, in the Caribbean island, but will now take over and expect the T20I line-up to continue their winning momentum.

Ahead of the series opener in Trinidad, Rohit defended India's new-found T20I approach, where the Men in Blue have now become more fearless and there is a sense of urgency with the bat post the drubbing in the last edition of the T20 World Cup (in the UAE in 2021). Rohit defended the approach and stated that even though the team might not be successful at all times with such a high-risk approach, they won't be a bad team with some defeats and stressed they are learning with each game.

"That is why I repeat, the people outside the scene should keep calm and maintain silence. The brand of cricket which we are currently playing, there will be failures at times, the results may not go in favour, but that is completely fine, no problem with it, because we are trying to learn something with it."