WI vs IND 2023: Ex-coach backs BCCI's call to drop Cheteshwar Pujara from Test squad, calls it 'positive move'

Former India cricketer and coach Lalchand Rajput has backed BCCI’s call to drop seasoned campaigner Cheteshwar Pujara from Test squad for the West Indies series starting July 12.

Following the squads announcement, social media went into a frenzy regarding a few decisions, including the call to overlook India’s number three batter. Instead, the board picked new faces like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad as backups, something Rajput feels is a positive sign.

This decision came on the back of a lacklustre show from Pujara during the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia - the marquee clash that India lost by 209 runs. Though Pujara had spent most of the summer playing in English County for Sussex, the batter with 100-plus Tests experience couldn’t deliver on the big stage.

In a chat with ANI, Lalchand Rajput said this is a positive sign as youngsters need to get drafted in slowly. He added it takes time for youngsters to grow into superstars in today’s fast-paced cricket, and that's why bringing in younger legs is the right move.

"It is a positive move. We have to prepare for the next WTC cycle. You have to bring in youngsters slowly. You have to groom them, ease them into the rigours of international cricket. Hopefully, more young players will be given chances to represent the country. Ruturaj and Jaiswal have made a lot of runs. It (Giving them Test caps) will boost your bench strength," said Rajput in an interview with ANI.

Lalchand also expressed his views on the domestic giant Sarfaraz Khan, who, despite scoring mountain of runs from past three Ranji seasons, averaging nearly 80, didn’t get a nod for the West Indies series.

While earlier, a BCCI source close to the information said reason for not selecting Sarfaraz has less to do with his performance and more with his off-field issues, Lalchand preferred to remain mum on this.

"If he has been making runs but still not getting chances after three years, there must be some reason. I do not know what the reason is, but he should have been given a chance,” Lalchand added. Bumrah’s presence will boost India’s chances in WC Speaking on India’s chances of winning the home World Cup later this year, he said if Bumrah can attain fitness and remain available for all matches, the probability of India winning will increase. And given the home advantage, they will be hot favourites for the trophy.

"India has the advantage of playing at home. We hope India wins. Our bowling will be better if Bumrah recovers. We will miss him sorely if he is ruled out through injury. He gives you overs early in the game, in the middle and at death and can get you wickets in any phase of the match," he added.

Meanwhile, the World Cup 2023 begins on October 5 and will end on November 19.