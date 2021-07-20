Why this US Paralympic Games swimmer pulled out of Tokyo 2020

Becca Meyers, an American swimmer pulled out of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games after the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee(USOPC) denied her request to bring her mother to the games as her Personal Care Assistant(PCA).

Meyers, 26, said it was a "gut-wrenching" decision to withdraw from the games while blaming the USOPC for failing to provide "reasonable and essential accommodation."

Heartbroken to share that I’m withdrawing from the Tokyo Paralympic Games. The USOPC has repeatedly denied my reasonable and essential accommodation because of my disability, leaving me no choice. Full statement below: pic.twitter.com/p9tKsbPip2 — Becca Meyers (@becca_meyers) July 20, 2021 ×

The US swimmer said USOPC had earlier approved getting her mother for international events since 2017, however, it was denied this time "due to coronavirus measures and limits on non-essential staff and rightfully so" while adding that she needed a PCA for her to compete.

"So in 2021, why as a disabled person am I still fighting for my rights? I'm speaking for future generations of Paralympic athletes in hope that they never have to experience the pain I have been through," she said.

"Enough is enough," Meyers said.

The American swimmer had won six medals in previous Paralympic Games bagging three gold medals at Rio in 2016 including a silver medal.

The Paralympic Games begins on August 24 after the Olympic Games which concludes on August 8.

According to Team USA's information, Meyers has Usher syndrome and has been deaf since she was born. She was the only deaf athlete on the US Paralympic swim team during the 2012 Paralympic Games in London.

(With inputs from Agencies)