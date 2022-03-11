Why not Ravindra Jadeja? Former India cricketer questions BCCI over not awarding A+ contract to all-rounder

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced the annual contracts for its players for the upcoming season. BCCI awards the contracts based on the performances of the players across formats in the previous cycle. While some are promoted to upper categories, some are demoted based on their performances.

As the details of the BCCI annual contracts for the 2022-23 season emerged, a number of major changes were witnessed. Senior players like Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma were demoted to the Grade B category while the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel were promoted from Grade C to B.

However, there was no change in the A+ category - which is the highest bracket. BCCI retained only three players in the top category with captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and pacer Jasprit Bumrah making the cut. The players in the A+ category are paid Rs 7 crore (INR 70 million) annually while those in the A, B and C category earn Rs 5 crore, Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has questioned the absence of star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja from the A+ category. Jadeja, who has been an integral member of India's squad across formats, has been kept in the A category. Chopra said the left-arm all-rounder's name should be in the top category considering his recent performances for the country.

"Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will get 7 crores rupees. There is no change in that category. And I feel why not Sir Jadeja? Sir Jadeja's name should also be there in this list," said Chopra in a video on his YouTube channel.

While he backed Jadeja to be promoted to the A+ category, Chopra also said the likes of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant will also head to the top bracket soon considering their importance to the Indian side. While Pant is India's first-choice wicket-keeper across formats, Rahul has also been a crucial cog in the batting line-up across formats.

"I feel Ravindra Jadeja's name will go in the A+ category when the next contract renewal happens because his performance has been so good. His name is in Grade A currently. I feel Jadeja and KL Rahul's name will start going to A+ next time," said the former India cricketer.

"Rishabh Pant is going to be a massive contender, you have made him the team's vice-captain but have placed him below. The same is for KL Rahul, move them up, get them to the 7 crores group, that's what I feel," he added.