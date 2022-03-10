'Nobody can touch Virat': Ex-India batting coach backs Kohli to equal Sachin Tendulkar's world record

Former India captain Virat Kohli has been one of the most consistent performers for the team with the bat in the longest format of the game over the years. Kohli recently became the 12th Indian player to complete the milestone of 100 Test matches for the country when he led the team out in the first Test against Sri Lanka at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

One of the most decorated players in the history of the game, Kohli is regarded as one of the best batters across all formats at present. Despite not having been in the best of form over the last couple of years, Kohli has been among the runs for India across all three formats of the game and continues to achieve remarkable feats in his international career.

After an average outing in his 100th Test where Kohli failed to notch up a big score, the batting maestro will be looking to bring an end to his century drought when India lock horns with Sri Lanka in the second and final Test of the two-match series in Bengaluru.

Ahead of the day-night Test, former India coach Anshuman Gaekwad has heaped praise on Kohli and backed him to play 200 Test matches for India. Gaekwad believes Kohli's spot in the Indian Test team is untouchable as he is on top of his fitness and that he won't be surprised if the batting maestro goes on to play 200 Tests for the country.

"It is a great achievement to play 100 Test matches and still keep going the way he has. The big difference is the experience he has gained by playing in 100 Test matches. As long as he is fit, nobody can touch him. He is so conscious of his fitness that I won't be surprised if he goes to 200 because of the kind of series of matches they are playing, the frequency is so high that it is a question of another seven or eight years, and he will land up close to 200. Am sure he will be fit and play for the next 10 years, the way he is going," Gaekwad told News18.

Also Read: Virat Kohli on cusp of surpassing Waugh, Gary Sobers in elite list as India take on Sri Lanka in 2nd Test

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar is the only cricketer in the world to have played 200 Test matches. Tendulkar played 200 Tests amassing 15,921 runs - the most by any batter in the world. Sachin holds the records for both - most Test appearances and most Test runs by any player in the world. He also is the only batter with 100 Test centuries to his name.