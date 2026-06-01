/Why did Tim David receive a fine & one-match ban after IPL Final?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David has been suspended for one match by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after violating the IPL Code of Conduct during the IPL 2026 final against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. The suspension will take effect in the opening game of the IPL 2027 season. According to an official IPL statement, David was fined 50 per cent of his match fee and handed two demerit points for committing a Level 1 offence under Article 2.9 of the Code of Conduct.

The regulation relates to “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Team Official, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a Match."

As per the statement, the incident occurred in the 10th over of Gujarat Titans’ innings when David threw an ice bag aggressively in the direction of on-field umpire Nitin Menon. The Australian batter accepted responsibility for the offence and agreed to the penalty imposed by match referee Javagal Srinath.

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The sanction carries further consequences because it was David’s third Level 1 offence of the season; he had previously accumulated one demerit point in match 20 and two more in match 54. With the latest breach adding another two points, his season tally has reached five demerit points, which has led to an automatic one-match suspension.

As a result, David will be unavailable for the first match of IPL 2027, regardless of which franchise he represents. Earlier in the tournament, he was also penalised for refusing to hand the ball back to the umpire during a league-stage fixture.