/ICC approves red-to-pink ball switch in Tests to reduce bad-light interruptions

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved a trial in Test cricket that could see the traditional red ball replaced by a pink ball when poor light threatens to halt play. Approved during the ICC Board’s annual meeting in Ahmedabad, the initiative will only be implemented if both teams agree to the arrangement before a series begins. Under the trial, Test matches will continue to start with the red ball, but if fading light risks the loss of overs, floodlights may be used and a pink ball introduced to allow play to continue.

The concept is aimed at reducing disruptions caused by bad light. For example, if 75 of the scheduled 90 overs in a day have already been completed and bad conditions prevent the remaining 15 overs from being bowled, those overs could be played under lights with a pink ball, provided both teams had agreed to the option.

The ICC also confirmed that match officials will be able to use Hawk-Eye technology when reviewing and reporting suspected illegal bowling actions. Additionally, the governing body, in partnership with the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), will invest in research and development projects focused on advanced lighting technologies to help minimise stoppages caused by poor visibility.

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In a statement, the ICC said the pink-ball trial is intended to “maximise play in case of anticipated bad light,” while maintaining the full scheduled quota of overs in Test matches.

"Trialing the use of a pink ball in Test matches, with prior agreement from both teams, to maximise play in case of anticipated bad light," said ICC in a statement.

Among the other revised playing conditions, head coaches or individuals nominated by them will now be permitted to communicate with players during official drinks breaks. The updated regulations also introduce a standard 15-minute innings interval in T20 Internationals and require batters to be ready to resume play immediately after the break.

Meanwhile, the ICC has revised the schedule for the inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy in 2027, moving the tournament from its originally planned June-July window to Feb 14-28. The competition will be hosted in Sri Lanka and played in the T20I format, as decided earlier.