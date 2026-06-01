/IND-W vs ENG-W, 3rd T20I: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

The Indian women’s cricket team, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, is gearing up for the third and final T20I of the three-match series against England at Taunton’s Cooper Associates County Ground. With the series tied 1-1, the winner of this encounter will not only clinch the series but also gain valuable momentum ahead of the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup.

For India, the series has served as an important opportunity to assess combinations and strategies suited to English conditions before the global tournament. Among the standout performers so far has been Yastika Bhatia, who followed her impressive half-century in the opening match with another useful contribution in the second game.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Jemimah Rodrigues also produced a fifty, while Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma showed encouraging form with promising starts in the previous fixture.

However, India’s batting unit has struggled to capitalise in the closing stages of the innings and has lost momentum during the final overs in both matches and power-hitter Richa Ghosh is yet to make a significant impact in the series.

As the crucial clash between India Women and England Women approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

India vs England Women, 3rd T20I: Match Details

When will the 3rd T20I be played?

The final T20I of the series is scheduled for Jun 2, with the match set to begin at 11:00 pm IST. The toss will take place at 10:30 pm IST.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton.

Where can fans watch the match on television?

The India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I live telecast will be available on the Star Sports in India.

Where to livestream India-W vs ENG-W, 3rd T20I?