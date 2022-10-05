Why did Axar Patel bowl one over in Indore T20I? Dravid gives blunt reply to journo's query - WATCH

India faced South Africa in the third and inconsequential T20I, at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, on Tuesday evening (October 04). After taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, with a 16-run win in the second and penultimate encounter, Rohit Sharma-led India asked South Africa to bat first.

Temba Bavuma's SA rode on Rilee Rossouw's 100 not out to post 227-3. In reply, India only managed 178 in 18.3 overs to lose by 49 runs and win the series 2-1. Post the encounter, head coach Rahul Dravid addressed the media and was asked by a reporter why Axar Patel -- who was the Player-of-the-Series in the Australia home T20Is -- bowled only a single over in the Indore face-off. To this, Dravid maintained his calm but gave a blunt reply.

"Match-ups are important, there are important to us. Whether they are more important or not, it's for you guys to dig deep and look at what stats tell you about some match-ups, about numbers of left-hand batsmen against left-arm spin. Maybe, you find them answers in that.

ALSO READ | WATCH: 'Suryakumar Yadav's form is a bit of concern' - Rohit Sharma's hilarious remark after SA T20Is

"A lot of teams use match-ups, not only us. Like us, I am sure other teams delve into stats and look into numbers. Think if you delved into some of those numbers, you might get answers. I would really request you to look into those numbers, deeply. As deeply as we do," Dravid said.

India refrained from bowling Axar in the middle and took him out of the attack during the Rossouw-Quinton De Kock 90-run second-wicket stand. With two left-handers batting in the middle, on a ground whose boundaries range between 55-65 metres, it would've been suicidal for Axar to be bowling at that moment. On a small ground, with in-form David Miller, still to come out to bat, Axar didn't return to the bowling attack and ended with match figures of 1-0-13-0.