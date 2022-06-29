'Who knows?': Serena Williams on returning to Wimbledon next year after loss against Harmony Tan

Serena Williams didn't have a dream comeback at Wimbledon 2022 as the American went down fighting against France's Harmony Tan in her first-round clash on Tuesday (June 28). The legendary Williams entered the competition as a wildcard and had been backed by many to go deep in the competition considering her pedigree at Wimbledon, however, she failed to get past the first round on her return to a singles competition after almost a year.

Williams gave her all on the court against French Tan, who is known for his creativeness on the grass and is a fine talent. The duo played out a gruelling marathon encounter that last around 3 hours and ten minutes before Tan defeated Serena 5-7, 6-1, 6-7 (7) to get her campaign off to a winning start at Wimbledon 2022.

40-year-old Williams had played just two double matches in the build-up to her opening round clash against Tan at Wimbledon and the rustiness showed in her game on Tuesday. The seven-time champion was far from his best and had to make an early exit from the competition sparking rumours of her retirement.

However, Williams, who is known for her grit and passion, isn't looking to give up yet. While she hinted she was unsure of returning to the Wimbledon next year, she remained coy about her future in tennis.

"That's a question I can't answer. Like, I don't know. I feel like, you know, I don't know. Who knows? Who knows where I'll pop up," she said when asked if a return to Wimbledon next year is still on the cards for the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

"Today I gave all I could do ... Maybe tomorrow I could have gave more. Maybe a week ago I could have gave more. But today was what I could do. At some point, you have to be able to be okay with that. And that's all I can do. I can't change time or anything," she added.

However, she confirmed she will be in action in the upcoming US Open 2022 later this year. The legendary American said she would feel at home in New York where she won her first Grand Slam title and feels she still has enough tennis left in her to chase a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam.

"It definitely makes me want to hit the practice courts because, you know, when you're playing not bad and you're so close. Like I said, any other opponent probably would have suited my game better. So, yeah, I feel like that it's actually kind of like, Okay, Serena, you can do this if you want," said Williams.

"Yeah, I mean, when you're at home, especially in New York, and the U.S. Open, that being the first place I've won a Grand Slam, is something that's always super special. Your first time is always special. There's definitely, you know, lots of motivation to get better and to play at home," she added.