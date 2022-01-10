'What more could this man have done?': Australian judge concerned about Novak Djokovic's airport interview

World tennis number one Novak Djokovic won the bid to remain in Australia on Monday (January 10), with a judge ordering his immediate release from immigration detention.

The Australian judge, who was hearing a legal challenge by Djokovic regarding his visa cancellation, raised concerns about the player's treatment after he was detained on arrival.

Judge Anthony Kelly said that "what more" Djokovic could have done, stating that the tennis player had received the required medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccination before he travelled to Melbourne to participate in the Australian Open 2022.

The judge also said that Djokovic presented evidence of that when he landed on Wednesday.

When Djokovic's lawyers challenged the Australian government's decision to revoke his visa, the judge said, "The point that I am somewhat agitated about is what more could this man have done?"

ALSO READ | Did Novak Djokovic attend social events despite being COVID-19 positive? See these pictures

What had happened?

The 34-year-old Djokovic, who has denied revealing the status of his vaccination against COVID-19, was held at the airport on Wednesday after the authorities revoked a visa granted on the basis of a medical exemption from Australia's strict vaccination requirements.



Meanwhile, Djokovic on Friday took to Instagram to thank his supporters. "Thank you to people around the world for your continuous support. I can feel it and it is greatly appreciated," he wrote.

The Australian Open begins on January 17.

ALSO READ | Novak Djokovic's medical exemption didn't guarantee him entry in Australia, says government