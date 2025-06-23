/What makes good bowlers great bowlers? Fielding, fellow bowlers or just bowling?

There are quick bowlers, while some are quicker than them; some are just too good, while some get better with time, and then come great bowlers. How are they great? What do they do? Do they have some special skills, or are they born talented? There, of course, remains a vast difference between the regular ones, the good ones and the best ones. For instance, Jasprit Bumrah - he’s India’s greatest ever, not even comparable, and among the best of his generation. Some even call him the most complete bowler in Test history, while those on the internet cannot stop making TikTok edits on his bowling prowess.

So, what makes him better than others? Are there factors that aid this statement, and if yes, then what are they?

Does good fielding help?



Of course, it does, and it does big time.



Bowlers don’t just clean bowl batters every time or trap them in the middle - they need good fielders placed at the correct position for them to taste success; in another case, should that not happen, bowlers, scorecards, and the bowling team - all suffer.



Pick the best bowlers of all time and dig deep into the stats, their teammates, and world-class fielders during that time, and see the difference. Pick any West Indian team from the past, or even English and Australian sides of the late 80s, all consisting of marvellous catchers and fielders.



Although it’s always the bowler and his delivery that brings everyone else in the game, the tight slip cordon and those standing on the gully add value to it.



Be it Dennis Lillee-Rod Marsh, Malcolm Marshall-Jeffrey Dujon, Glenn McGrath-Adam Gilchrist or even Ian Botham-Robert Taylor, all are among the best bowler-fielder combinations (in Tests) that helped better each other’s records and make them enter history books.

Does just good bowling help?



It does! It’s the base; only good bowling leads to creating more chances, and those chances convert into wickets. Those playing international cricket are top-notch in their respective divisions and categories and are expected to deliver across all conditions.



Though not many live up to their hypes, and it could be for any reason, those who break walls are regarded as the best. One such name is Indian quick Jasprit Bumrah, who has been breaking the internet with his match-winning spells since the start. Lately, his records, spells, and, most importantly, his impact on the game are tearing through everything, paving the way for him to become cricket’s greatest ever.



In all 45 Tests played to date, he has made a massive impact. Following breaking countless records on India’s tour of Australia late last year by picking 32 wickets across five matches - the most by any Indian Down Under - Bumrah broke a few more in the Leeds Test against England.



With his 14th five-wicket haul in Tests, which included everything from fantastic bowling and great catching, Bumrah went past Wasim Akram and Kapil Dev on separate lists.

