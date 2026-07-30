/'What is logic of orange?': Former hockey captain Viren Rasquinha questions new India jersey

Former India hockey captain and Olympian Viren Rasquinha has criticised Hockey India’s decision to introduce an orange jersey for the national team, saying India’s hockey identity has always been linked with the colour blue. His comments came after Hockey India unveiled the new jerseys for the senior men’s and women’s teams on Jul 27 ahead of the upcoming FIH Men’s and Women’s Hockey World Cups.

The men’s World Cup will be held in Belgium and the Netherlands from Aug 14 to 30, while the women’s tournament is scheduled from Aug 15 to 30.

Sharing his views on X, Viren wrote, “I must say that @TheHockeyIndia has done many good things for (hockey emotes). But this is embarrassing. The legacy & identity of the Indian team has always been BLUE. I wore the Blue jersey with pride for many years. Fans want to see our Indian team in blue. What is the logic of orange?”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

India have been placed in Pool D alongside England, Wales and arch-rivals Pakistan. The team won its only Hockey World Cup title in 1975 after defeating Pakistan 2-1 in the final, but has not lifted the trophy since.

Also Read - Ajinkya Rahane retires from international cricket

After finishing ninth at the 2023 World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India will look to improve its performance this year. The team heads into the tournament with confidence after winning back-to-back Olympic bronze medals, the Asia Cup title and two Asian Champions Trophy crowns.

Also Read - England set to appoint Stephen Fleming as Test head coach

The Indian women’s team will begin its campaign against China on Aug 16 before taking on South Africa and England in Pool D.

Before the team’s departure, captain Salima Tete expressed confidence in the squad’s preparations.

“The entire squad is looking forward to the challenge ahead. We’ve had a good training block, and now it’s about carrying that momentum into the practice matches and then the World Cup. Facing China in our opening game will be an important test, and we want to start the tournament on a positive note. As a team, we are determined to give our best and make the country proud.”