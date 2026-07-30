/England set to appoint Stephen Fleming as Test head coach

Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming is set to become England’s new Test head coach, according to a report by The Telegraph on Wednesday (July 29). The former left-handed batter, who recently stepped down as Chennai Super Kings’ head coach in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is expected to replace Brendon McCullum.

McCullum, who took over as England’s Test coach in May 2022, was removed from the role earlier this month.

According to the Daily Mail, Fleming was preferred over Richard Dawson and Jonathan Trott during the selection process for the position.

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The 52-year-old is expected to begin his tenure in Dec 2026 when England travel to South Africa for a three-Test series.

Before Fleming takes charge, England will play a three-match Test series against Pakistan in Aug-Sep 2026, with former opener Marcus Trescothick serving as the interim head coach.

Fleming, New Zealand’s most successful Test captain, has never coached an international team but has built an impressive coaching career in franchise cricket.

After playing for Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural IPL season in 2008, he became the team’s head coach in 2009 and remained in the role until 2026. He also coached Rising Pune Super Giants during the 2016 and 2017 IPL seasons when CSK were suspended.

He has also led CSK’s sister franchises, Joburg Super Kings in SA20 and Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket (MLC).

Fleming is no stranger to English cricket, as during his playing career, he captained Nottinghamshire to a County Championship title and also represented Yorkshire.

As a coach, he guided Southern Brave to the knockout stage of the Men’s Hundred in both 2023 and 2024.