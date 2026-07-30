/CWG 2026 Day 7: India shines as Dilip wins gold, Sreeshankar takes silver

Murali Sreeshankar won his second straight Commonwealth Games silver medal in the men’s long jump with a best effort of 8.09m, while India’s boxers continued their impressive campaign by securing at least 10 medals at the Glasgow Games on Wednesday (Jul 29). It was another memorable day for India, with Sreeshankar becoming the first Indian long jumper to win medals at two consecutive Commonwealth Games. After claiming silver in Birmingham in 2022, he repeated the feat in Glasgow.

Soon after Sreeshankar’s success, India celebrated a historic result in para athletics with a one-two finish in the men’s 100m T47 event for athletes with upper-limb impairments.

Dilip Mahadu Gavit won the gold medal after finishing in 10.71 seconds, while Mohammed Basil took silver with a time of 10.83 seconds.

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Dilip’s victory gave India its third gold medal of the Games, following Mirabai Chanu’s triumph in the women’s 48kg weightlifting event and Sharmila Dhankar’s gold in the women’s F57 shot put.

India now have 15 medals in Glasgow, three gold, nine silver and three bronze and are eighth in the medal standings.

Sreeshankar wins another silver

Sreeshankar opened with a jump of 8.03m, placing him third behind Scotland’s Stephen McKenzie and Jamaica’s Tajay Gayle, who both cleared 8.08m.

The Indian briefly moved into first place with an 8.09m jump, but Gayle responded with a winning leap of 8.15m to claim gold.

McKenzie settled for bronze with 8.08m, while India’s Lokesh Sathyanathan finished fifth with a best jump of 7.97m.

Boxers guarantee 10 medals

Before Sreeshankar’s silver and India’s historic para athletics achievement, the country’s boxers stole the show by reaching the semifinals across multiple weight categories, ensuring at least 10 medals.

Sakshi Chaudhary, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal, Narender Berwal and Jaismine Lamboria joined Lovlina Borgohain, Priya Ghanghas, Preeti Pawar and Jadumani Singh in the last four of their respective events.

In the final boxing match of the day, Birmingham bronze medallist Jaismine defeated England’s Elise Glynn 4-1 in the women’s 57kg quarterfinal.

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With six quarterfinal wins on Wednesday, India now have 10 semifinalists, surpassing their total boxing medal count from the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where they won seven medals (three gold, one silver and three bronze).

The team is already assured of at least 10 bronze medals in Glasgow.

Hurdlers reach final

India also had success on the track as Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh K Tamilarasan qualified for the men’s 400m hurdles final as the two fastest non-automatic qualifiers.

Santhosh finished third in Heat 2 with a time of 49.51 seconds, while Yashas came third in Heat 1 in 49.65 seconds.

Their timings placed them seventh and eighth overall, earning the final two spots in the championship race.

Disappointment in weightlifting and swimming

There was disappointment in weightlifting as Sanjana failed to finish the women’s 77kg competition.