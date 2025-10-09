/IPL 2026 champions RCB become first cricket franchise to cross $300M brand value

IPL 2026 winner, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has become the first-ever cricket franchise to cross $300 million to reach $312 million in brand value, with the league’s business value rising by 11.4 per cent from US$18.5 billion to US$20.6 billion in the past 12 months.

A report by US-based global investment bank Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE: HLI) claims that the two-time IPL champions have recorded a 16 per cent rise in their brand value from last year’s $269 million.



“Cricket’s evolution into a globally owned, institutionally backed asset class has accelerated further in 2026, with the IPL continuing to redefine the global sports landscape,” says Harsh Talikoti, director in Houlihan Lokey’s Financial and Valuation Advisory business.



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After undergoing an ownership change four months ago following a consortium comprising Blackstone, Bolt Ventures, the Aditya Birla Group and the Times of India Group that acquired the franchise at a valuation of $1.78 billion, RCB topped heavyweights like Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the highest brand value.



MI has a brand value of $264 million (up 9.1 per cent from $242 million in 2025) and is second on the list, while three-time IPL winners KKR is placed third with a brand value of $245 million, a 7.9 per cent increase from $227 million last year. Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the five-time IPL champions, is fourth on the list with a brand value of $244 million, representing year-on-year growth of 3.8 per cent.

“We were actively engaged in the processes for both the RCB and Rajasthan Royals, and both are great assets,” says Satyan Gajwani, co-owner of RCB and chairman at Times Internet.



“Across the league, however, RCB’s fanbase intensity and connection are unparalleled, which made this a special opportunity. Overall, we are strong believers in the growth potential of cricket as a global sport, and exposure at both the media level and the IP level fits that thesis,” he added.



2016 IPL champions SunRisers Hyderabad has occupied the fifth spot with a brand value of US$168 million -- a 9.1 per cent increase, while Rajasthan Royals -- acquired by the Mittal family and Adar Poonawalla at a reported valuation of $1.65 billion -- are ranked sixth with a brand value of $161 million, up 10.3 per cent from last year. Meanwhile, Ness Wadia’s Punjab Kings is ranked seventh with a brand value of $158 million, up 12.1 per cent year-on-year.

