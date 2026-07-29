/Duleep Trophy: 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi named East Zone vice-captain; Kishan to lead

In a massive upgrade for the teen batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is just a month into his international career, he is named as the vice-captain of the East Zone in the Duleep Trophy – a squad led by his India teammate Ishan Kishan. East Zone squad also comprises two India quicks, Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar. Riyan Parag and Akash Deep failed to make the cut as they continue to recover from surgeries and are still in the rehab phase. While the seamer is recuperating from back surgery, Parag continues to recover from the right shoulder surgery he underwent after IPL 2026.

East Zone Squad in Duleep Trophy –

Ishan Kishan (captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (vice-captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Gharami, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suraj Jaiswal, Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Shikhar Mohan, Subranshu Senapati, Abhijit Sarkar, Anukul Roy and Denish Das

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Sooryavanshi's career on a rise

The left-handed opener, who made his India debut during the England T20Is, will open alongside Abhimanyu Easwaran, who aims to make amends after losing his India-A spot early this year. With 113 first-class caps, Easwaran is the most experienced player in the squad. Shikhar Mohan, Jharkhand’s top scorer in his maiden Ranji Trophy season, is picked as the backup opener.

Captain Ishan Kishan will continue to keep wickets, with the selectors picking his fellow Jharkhand gloveman, Kumar Kushagra, as his backup. Anukul Roy and Virat Singh, the two players from Jharkhand, also made it to the final squad.



Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi, who made headlines for his exploits for India’s Under-19 side that won the ODI World Cup early this year and Rajasthan Royals in only his second IPL season, has mediocre numbers in just eight first-class appearances. Known for his fearless approach, Vaibhav has scored just 207 runs in 12 innings and averages just above 17. His last first-class outing was during a Plate league Ranji Trophy fixture for Bihar against Meghalaya last year.

