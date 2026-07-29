/ICC ODI Rankings: Shubman Gill claims top spot, Kohli and Rohit in top 5

Indian ODI captain Shubman Gill has reclaimed the number one ranking in the One-Dayers for batters following his exploits against England in the recently concluded series, which India lost 2-1. Gill returned to the top of the ODI rankings for the third time in his brief career, having scored 188 runs in three matches, coupled with Daryl Mitchell’s absence from the final two ODIs against the West Indies. On the other hand, Indian veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have retained their places in the top five, with Kohli at three and Rohit following him at four. Mitchell slips to second place.

Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran sits in the elite company of top batters by claiming the fifth spot. At the same time, Pakistan’s poster boy Babar Azam is sixth on the updated ICC ODI rankings for batters. The remaining four spots belong to Ireland’s Harry Tector (seventh), Joe Root from England (eighth), West Indies’ Shai Hope at ninth and Sri Lankan middle-order batter Charith Asalanka at the 10th spot.

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Test Ranking Updates

Among those who gained positions and points in the updated ICC Test Rankings are the West Indian pair of Justin Greaves, who jumped 21 places to the 48th spot following a seven-wicket haul in the first Test, and Jayden Seales, who sits on 24. Meanwhile, the pacers dominated the concluded Test, with 40 wickets falling to fast bowling.



Pakistani quick Mohammad Abbas, who returned with match figures of eight for 85, also gained places, entering the top 20 for the first time since 2021. He is currently ranked 17th.

