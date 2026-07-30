/Ajinkya Rahane retires from international cricket

Veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday (Jul 30) announced his retirement from international cricket, ending a career that lasted almost two decades. The 38-year-old shared the news through an emotional video on Instagram, saying he believed it was the right time to step away from international cricket.

“The reality of life is that everything has a beginning and everything has an end. When the time comes, you simply have to respect it and move forward. I have always relied on timing in my batting and have always understood its importance,” Rahane said.

“Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement from international cricket and all formats. From those early days, travelling as a young boy just to practice, I gave this game everything I had. Every single day, every innings, every opportunity I got to bat, the dream was always to wear the India cap,” he added.

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Rahane further said that he always put India and the team before himself and played the sport with complete honesty.

“I lived by one simple rule. Always put my country and my team ahead of myself. I played this game with complete honesty and I have always believed that if your intent is right, the game will always take care of you,” the veteran cricketer said.

Looking back on his journey, Rahane said that Indian cricket had changed since his first-class debut and that he was proud to have contributed to its growth over the last 20 years.

“Since the time I made my debut as a first-class cricketer, Indian cricket has grown tremendously and I feel so proud to have been a part of it over the last 20 years. While my chapter as an Indian cricketer comes to an end, my journey with the game doesn’t. I look forward to helping the next generation, sharing the values this sport has taught me and giving back to the game that has given me everything,” he said.

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The 38-year-old also thanked the BCCI, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), his teammates, coaches, IPL franchises, family, friends and fans for standing by him throughout his career.

“And a very special thank you to all the cricket fans who supported me through every high and low. Ajinkya means unbeatable, but cricket has shown me defeat many times. As cricketers, we fail more often than we succeed. My team has lost matches. I have made mistakes, but there is one place where I was never defeated. And that was in your hearts. Thank you for your love, your faith and your support. Cap number 278, signing off,” Rahane concluded.

Rahane represented India in 85 Test matches, scoring 5,077 runs in 144 innings at an average of 38.46. His tally also includes 12 centuries and 26 half-centuries, with a strike rate of 49.50.

In ODIs, he played 90 matches and scored 2,962 runs in 87 innings at an average of 35.26 and registered three centuries and 24 fifties, while maintaining a strike rate of 78.63.

Rahane also featured in 20 T20Is, scoring 375 runs at an average of 20.83 and a strike rate of 113.29, with one half-century to his name.