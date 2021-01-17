'What is he doing?': Waugh and Warne amused by Marnus Labuschagne's outrageous appeal

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne has his ways to entertain people while fielding. Recently, he was in news for his friendly banter with Shubman Gill during the second Test in Melbourne. During the fourth Test, the Australian made an outrageous appeal on Day 3 which left commentators Mark Waugh and Adam Gilchrist puzzled.

In the 63rd over, Hazlewood bowled a short delivery to Washington Sundar. The debutant stayed away from the ball and let it go in the hands of the keeper (Tim Paine). But, the young Aussie (Labuschagne) went up and appealed.

“That is the worst appeal I have ever heard,” Waugh said during commentary in Fox cricket.

“What is he doing?” Mark Waugh was heard saying on Fox commentary, having seen a clear gap between the bat and the passing ball like everyone else. “Do you think he was having a bad dream or something? What is he doing? What is Marnus Labuschagne appealing for?”

“He still looks bemused, look,” Gilchrist replied, as the camera kept their focus on Labuschagne, in the helmet, looking around blankly for support.

“Not surprised our producer didn’t put the DRS countdown clock on there because there was no one else interested in the stadium.” Waugh continued. “I’ve got no idea what happened there.”

“I wonder what Marnus was thinking and what planet he was on?” said Gilchrist.

Australia ended their day 21 runs on-board with loss of no wickets. Tim Paine and Co. are desperate for a win but are worried due to heavy rains predicted on Day 4. Both heavyweights will head to a dramatic grand finale to the tour.